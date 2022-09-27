Search

27 Sept 2022

Tipperary GAA fixtures

See if your club is in action over the next few days

Tipperary GAA fixtures

Tipperary GAA fixtures

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Sept 2022 10:26 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tue 27 Sep
South Tipp U13B Hurling Championship 2022, Venue: Clogheen GAA Pitch, Ballyporeen / Skeheenarinky V Ballylooby/Castlegrace 18:00, Ref: Nigel Carrigan

Wed 28 Sep
Joe O'Sulivan Bus & Car Hire U19A Football Knockout, Venue: Dr. Morris Park, J K Brackens Og V Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Og 20:00, Ref: Martin Ryan (Murty)
Joe O'Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19FB KNOCKOUT, Venue: Littleton, Moyne/Templetuohy V Boherlahan Dualla 19:30, Ref: John Butler
Coiste na nOg U13 C Hurling Replay 2022, Venue: Killenaule, Upperchurch-Drombane V Fethard 19:45, Ref: Paddy Ivors

Sat 01 Oct
South Tipp U13B Hurling Championship 2022, Venue: TBC, Ballingarry V Clerihan 12:00, Ref: TBC
Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship Knockout, Venue: Holycross, Boherlahan Dualla V Upperchurch-Drombane 17:00, Ref: Seamus Delaney
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Littleton, Mullinahone V Golden-Kilfeacle 13:30, Ref: Joe Leahy
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Littleton, Ballina V Grangemockler Ballyneale 15:30, Ref: John Butler
FBD Insurance - County Junior A Football Championship, Venue: TBC, Ballingarry V Roscrea/Innane Rovers 15:00, Ref: TBC
FBD Insurance - County Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Clonoulty, Sean Treacys V Gortnahoe-Glengoole 16:30, Ref: Keith Delahunty
FBD Insurance - Tom Cusack Cup, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, Rockwell Rovers V ire g Annacarty/Donohill 13:30, Ref: David Grogan
FBD Insurance - Tom Cusack Cup, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, Drom-Inch V Killenaule 15:30, Ref: Pat O Mahony
FBD Insurance - Senior Football Relegation, Venue: Bansha, Aherlow V Cahir 14:30, Ref: Jonathan Cullen
County Minor U17 B Hurling 2022, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, Ballingarry V Gortnahoe-Glengoole 12:00, Ref: Fergal Horgan
North Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Borrisoleigh, Borris-Ileigh V Ballinahinch 17:00, Ref: Ger Fitzpatrick
North Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Cloughjordan, Kilruane MacDonaghs V Kildangan 16:00, Ref: John Cleary

Sun 02 Oct
FBD Insurance - County Senior Football Championship, Venue: Golden, Moyle Rovers V Clonmel Commercials 13:30, Ref: Sean Everard
FBD Insurance - County Senior Football Championship, Venue: Golden, Loughmore-Castleiney V Upperchurch-Drombane 15:15, Ref: Derek O Mahoney
FBD Insurance - County Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Holycross, Kildangan V Clerihan 12:00, Ref: Padraig Skeffington
FBD Insurance - County Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, Thurles Sarsfields V Solohead 12:00, Ref: Paddy Russell
County Minor U17 A Hurling 2022, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, Golden-Kilfeacle V Moycarkey-Borris 16:00, Ref: Donie Horan
Coiste na nOg U13 A Hurling 2022, Venue: Clonoulty, Kilruane MacDonaghs V St Mary's 13:30, Ref: Fergal Horgan
Coiste na nOg U13 B Hurling 2022, Venue: Clonoulty, Kildangan V Mullinahone 13:00, Ref: Tom Dawson
Coiste na nOg U13 D Hurling 2022, Venue: Clonoulty, Kilruane MacDonaghs V St Mary's 12:00, Ref: Donal Ryan
North Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Saint Michaels Park Toomevara, Toomevara V Ballina 15:00, Ref: Patrick Murray
North Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Dolla, Silvermines V Roscrea 15:00, Ref: Philip Shanahan 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media