09 Oct 2022

FBD Insurance CSHC Semi-final: Kilruane MacDonagh defeat Upperchurch Drombane to make the final

The game was played at FBD Semple Stadium this afternoon

Tipperary’s Jerome Cahill has been named as the Bord Gáis Energy under-20 hurler of the year

Jerome Cahill played a starring role for Kilruane MacDonagh

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Oct 2022 4:29 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Kilruane MacDonagh 2-17

Upperchurch Drombane 1-14

Kilruane MacDonagh are back in the Tipperqary county senior hurling final for the first time since 1986 after a hard fought victory over Upperchurch Drombane this afternoon.

On a rain-sodden FBD Semple Stadium it was Kilruane MacDonagh who enjoyed the better of the opening half exchanges.

Playing with the aid of the breeze they held a 2-9 to 1-7 interval lead with their goals coming from Jerome Cahill in the 13th minute and Cian Darcy just before half time. However, Upperchurch Drombane, despite going six in arrears at one stage in the half, battled back strong and a fine goal from Jack Butler had the deficit down to a point with four minutes of normal time to go to the break.

Kilruane MacDonagh though hit 1-2 in that spell before the half time whistle and their five point advantage was probably deserved on the balance of play – they certainly looked the more dangerous in attack with Jerome Cahill being the main difference between the sides.

Upperchurch Drombane needed to get a goal in the second half if they were to make an impression, but they never looked like it and the north men were able to keep them at arms length all the way through.

Points from Jerome Cahill (2) and Cian Darcy extended their lead and though the Church managed three in succession from Niall Grant, Paidi Greene and Gavin Ryan, they were never able to eat into the deficit sufficiently to cause their opponents any distress and their challenge petered out in the end, although they battled it right to the final whistle -  Willie Cleary (3) and Thomas Cleary securing the win for Kilruane MacDonagh with well taken points.

Local News

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

