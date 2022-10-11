Tipperary athlete Sharlene Mawdsley and chef Daniel Lambert are put through their paces

To celebrate World Egg Day 2022, Bord Bia has teamed up with Irish athlete Sharlene Mawdsley and TV chef extraordinaire Daniel Lambert, in a bid to encourage Irish consumers to ‘Crack On’ and choose Bord Bia Quality Assured eggs.

New figures from Kantar Worldpanel have revealed that consumers in Ireland purchased over 638 million eggs, proving that Ireland is still cracked about eggs. Despite changes in shopping and eating habits volume sales of eggs remain 7% higher than they were pre-pandemic in this country.

To coincide with World Egg Day, taking place this Friday, 14th October, Sharlene and Daniel traded their knowledge in their respective fields, showcasing how eating healthy and nutritious dishes involving eggs, can feed into a busy and active lifestyle.

Sharlene shared her winning formula as she put Daniel through his paces on the track to help him train for a healthy run. In return, Daniel turned the heat up in the kitchen by coaching Sharlene as she prepared a delicious and healthy Bord Bia approved frittata recipe, with eggs taking center stage. This all helped to demonstrate how eggs can be an easy and nutritious way aid to fuel a healthy and active lifestyle.

Speaking about their participation in the campaign, Sharlene Mawdsley commented, “I’m delighted to team up with Bord Bia to celebrate World Egg Day. Eggs are such a staple of my diet whether I’m training or not. While I know my way around a racetrack, I wouldn’t say I know my way around the kitchen as well.It was great to learn from Daniel all the new ways I can prepare and enjoy eggs.”

Chef Daniel Lambert says that eggs are the unsung hero of most recipes, “Simply put, eggs are a nutrition powerhouse. They are beyond versatile and one of the best sources of protein available in any recipe - be that for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.”

Hylda Adams, Bord Bia Brand Manager commented, “Eggs are a a nutrition powerhouse; they are great value for money, versatile and suit almost any recipe at any time of day. They are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals, providing a key source of important nutrients that are needed as part of a healthy diet to help you be your best, every day.”

In the build-up to World Egg Day, Sharlene and Daniel will be sharing inspirational social media content about how eggs provide a natural source of protein, perfect for an active and busy lifestyle.

It’s easy to see how nutritious eggs with the Quality Mark are, not just as an option for breakfast, but for lunch and dinner too. Eggs are quick and easy to prepare, packed with protein and so versatile. Remember to always look for the Bord Bia Quality Mark when purchasing eggs. Visit BordBia.ie/Eggs or search ‘Bord Bia Egg Recipes’ for more inspirational egg recipes.