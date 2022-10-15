FBD Insurance U19 County semi-final: Holycross Ballycahill rampage their way to the decider with semi-final victory

Holycross Ballycahill 2-23

Knockavilla Kickhams 1-15

A blistering first quarter which yielded 1-9, helped steer rampant Holycross Ballycahill into the final of the FBD Insurance U19 A hurling championship as they raced past a disappointing Knockavilla Kickhams at Clonoulty this afternoon.

Playing with the assistance of the breeze in that first half the mid champions had all the answers and had really put the game beyond their counterparts from the west, as they claimed a 1-16 to 0-3 interval lead.

Corner forward Robbie Ryan had nine of their points while the goal came right at the end of the first quarter - an own goal with Jimmie Lahart of Holycross Ballycahill in very close proximity.

Holycross Ballycahill had a procession of scorers in the half with Robbie Ryan, James Doyle, captain David Fogarty, Jimmie Lahart, Audie Lohan and Joe Caesar all getting on the scoreboard, while for Knockavilla Kickhams, Orrin Jones, Jamie Duncan and Conor Horgan accounted for their tally.

Kickhams were the orchestrators of their own downfall in that half too with nine of the Holycross Ballycahill scores coming from turnovers on puckouts and attempting the work the ball out of the defence - it was not a day for that kind of hurling and the Knockavilla lads were punished for their approach.

To their credit though, Knockavilla Kickhams came out fighting in the second half and they managed to win that second half by 1-12 to 1-7 - the problem was, they had faced such a mountain at the break, that Holycross Ballycahill were never going to be caught.

Orrin Jones was the main score getter and he finished up with 1-6 to his name - the goal coming five minutes from time. However, they had scores from Eoin Horgan, Adam Daly, Conor Horgan and Jones in that half to salvage some of their pride eventhough Holycross Ballycahill kept the scoreboard ticking over through a second goal from Audie Lohan in the 13th minute and points from Caesar, Fogarty, Ryan, and Lahart again to claim the victory.

The Holycross Ballycahill men will play the winners of the other semi-final between Roscrea and St Mary's in the coming weeks.