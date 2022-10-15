Munster SFC Draws: Tipperary to tackle Waterford in 2023 first round

Tipp Manager David Power will be readying his side for Waterford, and, if successful in that game, All-Ireland champions Kerry.
The Tipperary senior footballers have been drawn to play Waterford in the first round of the 2023 Munster championship with the drawns having been made this evening.
David Powers men defeated Waterford in the first round in 2022 down in Dungarvan, but then fell to Limerick in Semple Stadium. However, the 2023 challenge will be a very stiff one, as, if they manage to get over Waterford they will face defending Munster and All-Ireland champions Kerry in the provincial semi-final.
The 2022 All-Ireland Championship only finished in July, but the contenders for next year’s Championship now know who they’ll face in the provincial series following Saturday’s draws.
Clare and Cork will meet in the quarter-final for the right to face Limerick in the other semi-final.
