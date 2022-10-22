Search

22 Oct 2022

Four-in-a-row for Drom-Inch as they make Tipperary senior camogie history

The FBD Insurance senior final was played the County Grounds, The Ragg, against Clonoulty Rossmore this afternoon.

Mags Fanning of FBD Insurance presents the cup to Drom-Inch captain Mairead Evistom after the final this afternoon

Mags Fanning of FBD Insurance presents the cup to Drom-Inch captain Mairead Evistom after the final this afternoon

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Oct 2022 6:28 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Drom Inch 3-10

Clonoulty Rossmore 0-13

A goal and three points deep into injury time secured four Tipperary senior camogie championship titles in a row for Drom-Inch this afternoon as they came from six down to retain their crown  and make history against gallant Clonoulty Rossmore at a heaving County Grounds, The Ragg.

A high quality final which had Clonoulty Rossmore in the driving seat for much of proceedings, Drom-Inch has experience aplenty to call upon and it was one of those experienced players, Michelle Woodlock, who bagged the goal in injury time to break the Clonoulty Rossmore resistance.

Goals win games, and Drom-Inch got three of them - all in the second half, when they badly needed them.

Drom -Inch players and supporters celebrate their win this afternoon.

They had trailed at the break by 0-8 to 0-4 with Cait Devane getting seven of the Clonoulty Rossmore scores, while Player of the Match, Eimear McGrath, got three of the Drom-Inch efforts. Drom-Inch had been six down at one stage in the first half with throw-in delayed to allow the huge attendance to get comfortably into the grounds.

A fine individual goal from that bundle of energy, Niamh Treacy, in the 5th minute was a real shot in the arm for Drom-Inch  and they added a second goal through Eimear McGrath in the 21st minute to take the lead for the first time in the game.

Clonoulty Rossmore responded though and levelled through Cait Devane, only to see Eimear McGrath shove her side in front again.

Eimear McGrath receives the Player of the Match award

Thoughts of extra time were certainly in the air when sub Michelle Woodlock latched onto a breaking ball in the Clonoulty Rossmore square and fired it to the back of the net. The opposition resitance had finally broken and points from Miriam Campion and Eimear McGrath saw Drom-Inch home with six to spare - a scoreline which does not adequately reflect the effort of the Clonoulty Rossmore girls.

History makers then, Drom-Inch came good in the end and their experience counted when the game was in the melting pot. For Clonoulty Rossmore, it was bitter disappointment to have lost three in succession, but they are getting closer and closer to making that breakthrough and winning a first ever senior title.

The Clonoulty Rossmore girls were left dejected after the final whistle.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media