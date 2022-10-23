Search

23 Oct 2022

Tipperary Premier Intermediate Hurling Final: Roscrea win the Seamus O'Riain Cup and will play senior in 2023

23 Oct 2022 4:38 PM

Roscrea 1-17

Gortnahoe Glengoole 0-16

Roscrea are back in the senior grade for next year following their victory in the FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate hurling final at Semple Stadium this afternoon.

A pulsating game of hurling which went right down to the wire, Roscrea just had a little bit more than their Gortnahoe Glengoole counterparts and when referee Michael Kennedy called time on proceedings, they had their noses in front - the first half goal from Conor Dooley proving to be the difference between them in the final analysis.

The Roscrea lads had the better of the first half exchanges and as the half wore onwards they made their dominance count.

The sides were locked at 0-4 apiece after ten minutes, but Roscrea opened up a three point lead with Conor Sheedy giving them a 0-7 to 0-4 advantage by the end of the first quarter.

A Conor Dooley goal in the 22nd minute extended the Roscrea lead and by half time, they held a 1-10 to 0-7 advantage - Shane Fletcher and Conor Sheedy getting the scores for them, while Keane Hayes and Adrian Maher had points for Gortnahoe Glengoole.

The Gortnahoe Glengoole men needed to up the ante in the second half if they were to get back into the game - the trouble was, Roscrea seemed to have all the answers and they were good for their six point lead.

Gortnahoe Glengoole had two points in quick succession after the break from Keane Hayes but Roscrea were able to keep their noses in front all the way through with Shane Fletcher and Alan Tynan (3) getting points to keep their opponents at bay.

Three in succession for Gortnahoe Glengoole from Keane hayes (2) and Karl Campion cut the deficit to a goal, but try as they did, they just could not breach the Roscrea rearguard to get the goal they needed - Roscrea keeper Daryl Ryan saving well on a number of occasions.

Roscrea's title then - the Seamus O'Riain Cup goes north and Roscrea will play senior hurling in 2023.

