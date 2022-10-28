Search

28 Oct 2022

Tipperary Camogie fixtures up-date

There have been a number of changes to the published list of fixtures

28 Oct 2022 11:13 AM

Saturday 29th Oct 


Venue: Camogie Grounds 
U18A County Final 
Moycarkey v Cashel at 12.30
Ref: TP Sullivan 


REPLAY REQUIRED IF ENDS IN A DRAW 


INTERMEDIATE COUNTY FINAL 
BORRISOLEIGH V S/Rovers at 3pm 
Ref: Mike Ryan 
Linesmen:  TP Sullivan,Donal Leahy 


Extra Time In Event of a Draw 


Extra Period of 5 mins Per Half If Required 


5 45S from both from each team to Decide outcome if needed 


Winners play Munster Semi final Following weekend 


U18C Shield Semi-Final 
Kildagan v Burgess at 6.30pm 
Venue: Puckane 
Ref: Eddie Kennedy 


Monday 31st Oct 
Venue: Camogie Grounds 
U18C County Final 
Newport/Ballinhanch v Moyle Rovers at 2pm 
Ref: Mike Ryan


U18B C/Ship Semi-Final 
Holycross v St.Ritas at 12 noon 
Venue: Camogie Grounds 
Ref:Joe Kearney 


Cahir v Boherlahan at 12 noon 
Venue: Boherlahan 
Ref: Kieran Slattery 


Clonoulty v Ballybacon at 12 noon
Venue: Holycross 
Ref: Donal Leahy 


U18C Shield Semi-Final 
Venue: Ballinderry 
Kilruane v Toomevara at 12 noon
Ref: Philip Shannhan 


Saturday 5th November 
U18B Shield Semi-Final 
S/Rovers v Brian Borus at 2pm 
Venue: TBC 
Ref: Joe Kearney 


All Minor Semi-Finals to be Finished on the Day 


Extra time in event of a draw 


Extra 5 mins per half If Required 


5 45s from each side to decide outcome if needed 


County finals of Minor will be on Nov 5th and 6th November so please do not asked for games off bar that clubs that qualify for munster club C/Ship that have minors playing on Team 

