Thurles Sarsfields' footballers advance in Munster junior voyage

THURLES SARSFIELDS 1-9

LISCANNOR 0-7



Thurles Sarsfields’ voyage into unchartered territory continues in the Munster Junior A football campaign following a brilliant victory on away turf against fancied Clare champions Liscannor in Miltown Malbay last Saturday.



Having won a first title in thirty three years in the grade only a few weeks ago, the Thurles lads took on the challenge of the provincial championship with real relish and gusto as they kept pace with the Clare lads who were many peoples favourites to advance to the semi-final stage.



However, a goal from sub Jock Fogarty in the closing stages, after he was put through expertly by Liam McCormack sealed a famous victory for the Blues and one which will go down in their storied history as they progress to the semi-final stage.

This truly was a titanic tussle with the Clare champions Liscannor.

There was absolutely nothing in this game and the five-point gap between them at the end probably does not reflect the closeness of the battle. Liscannor led until an equalising point from midfielder Paddy Creedon - who had a storming outing - in the 54th minute, before Liam McCormack put the Tipp champions into the lead for the first time seconds later.



The Clare men enjoyed their home advantage and the familiar surrounds allowed them to start the better of the two with Brian Considine opening the scoring inside a minute with a sensational point off his left peg from just outside the 45.



Two Alan Clohessy points followed, including a huge converted free off the outside of the boot, curling the ball beautifully over. At this juncture Liscannor led 0-3 to no score and the Thurles lads looked to be struggling a little.



However three points in as many minutes from Creedon, an Aidan Ryan mark and a peach from the impish Liam McCormack had the sides level at the end of the first quarter - McCormack continuing his impressive recent form.



If the opening quarter had been free flowing to some degree, the second quarter was punctuated with a lot of frees -conceded around the main around middle third. Liscannor found the scores in this time - two points to one -and headed to the dressing rooms at the interval leading 0-5 to 0-4.



It was obvious that this was going to be a game of very tight margins - a real battle of wits with no quarter asked or given. The Thurles lads were battling with great intent and were really matching their hosts with everything they had. They were putting together some good moved and continued to do that in the second half with another Creedon beauty levelling the contest at six apiece by the end of the third quarter.



Liscannor had a tremendous chance to beat Sarsfields keeper Lorcan Cummins - no mean feat - when wing back Padraig Haugh broke through the last line of defence and a goal looked the likeliest outcome. But, as Haugh advanced, Cummins stood tall and the effort was blazed over - a real let-off for Sarsfields.



This Thurles team has shown real energy in the closing stages of their games this season and they did likewise in this game - the fresh, young legs grinding Liscannor into the ground the more the game progressed. Fatigue began to set in for the Clare side and with Sarsfields dominating possession but finding it hard to find the posts, they needed to be patient.



As it turned out, they were to bag 1-3 without reply in the closing stages to seal the victory.. The goal was harsh on Liscannor as trailing by two points deep into injury time they had pushed everybody up the field. Sarsfields overturned possession before delivering a long ball into McCormack who brilliantly found substitute Jock Fogarty in space with a defence splitting pass and Fogarty coolly took the chance with a fine finish to the net.



Sarsfields were home and hosed and their provincial voyage continues for another outing. It was a very even contest played in front of a large crowd which provided an electric atmosphere throughout the Miltown Malbay venue. Despite the long journey, Sarsfields had great support and every tackle, catch and score was loudly cheered by all, with the biggest cheer of the day greeting Fogarty’s coup-de-gras at the very end.