Cahill names Tipperary senior hurling panel for the league

Tipperary senior hurling Manager Liam Cahill has announced that Loughmore Castleiney's Noel McGrath will be the Tipperary senior hurling captain for 2023.



Noel has been a member of the Tipperary senior hurling panel since 2009, He made his first appearance for the team on the 14th of February 2009 when he came on as a substitute in a 2-15 to 0-09 defeat of Cork. To date Noel has made a total of 136 league and championship appearances for Tipperary winning All Ireland senior hurling medals in 2010, 2016 and 2019 and Munster senior hurling medals in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2016. Noel was awarded hurling All Star awards in 2009, 2010 and 2019.



Ronan Maher of Thurles Sarsfields will be the vice-captain for 2023.

Ahead of their return to training on November 24th, Cahill and his management team have announced a 40 man pre league panel chosen from a large pool of clubs across the county and further afield.

In total 25 clubs are represented on the current panel. A number of players who are currently unavailable due to injury have not been included at this point, the team management will continue to assess further potential panel members prior to the commencement of the Allianz Hurling league in early 2023.

The panel comprises:

Cathal Barrett Holycross Ballycahill

Conor Bowe Moyne Templetuohy

Michael Breen Ballina

Ger Browne Cashel King Cormacs

Paddy Cadell JK Brackens

Seamus Callanan Drom & Inch

John Campion Drom & Inch

Pauric Campion Drom & Inch

Ciaran Connolly Loughmore Castleiney

Eoghan Connolly Cashel King Cormacs

Paddy Creedon Thurles Sarsfields

Joe Fogarty Moneygall

Jason Forde Silvermines

Enda Heffernan Clonoulty Rossmore

Barry Hogan Kiladangan

Seamus Kennedy St Marys

Mark Keogh kilsheelan Kilcash

Patrick Maher Lorrha Dorrha

Ronan Maher Thurles Sarsfields

Jake Morris Nenagh Eire Og

Conor McCarthy Nenagh Eire Og

Dan McCormack Borris Ileigh

Brian McGrath Loughmore Castleiney

John McGrath Loughmore Castleiney

Noel McGrath Loughmore Castleiney

Shane Neville Cratloe, Clare

Andrew Ormond JK Brackens

Gearoid O'Connor Moyne Templetuohy

Cian O Dwyer Clonakenny

Kian O'Kelly Kilruane MacDonaghs

Bryan O'Mara Holycross Ballycahill

Niall O'Meara Kilruane McDonaghs

James Quigley Kiladangan

Gavin Ryan Upperchurch Drombane

Jack Ryan Clonoulty Rossmore

Johnny Ryan Arravale Rovers

Sean Ryan Templederry Kenyons

Rhys Shelly Moycarkey -Borris

Conor Stakelum Thurles Sarsfields

Alan Tynan Roscrea