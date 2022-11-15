Munster club GAA fixtures confirmed

See below the confirmed AIB Munster Club Championship Fixtures for the third weekend of games on November 19th and 20th.

Both Munster Club SHC S-Finals will be shown live on TG4. Munster GAA will be live streaming all other Munster Club Championships this weekend in conjunction with Stream Sport.

Tickets for all games are now available to purchase in advance via www.munster.gaa.ie and participating Centra and Supervalu outlets. There will be no cash sales at the venues.

Anyone with a 2022 GAA media / photographer pass does not need to apply for accreditation - they will be admitted at the respective venues on production of their 2022 pass. For those media personnel not in possession of a 2022 pass, please e-mail info.munster@gaa.ie by 9am on Thursday morning and if approved, your name will be added to the media list at the relevant venue(s).

Saturday November 19th

AIB Munster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Monaleen (Limerick) v St. Josephs Doora Barefield (Clare)

Venue: Kilmallock at 1:15pm

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary)

Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)

Live Streaming available via www.munster.gaa.ie



AIB Munster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Roscrea (Tipperary) v Inniscarra (Cork)

Venue: FBD Semple Stadium Thurles at 1:15pm

Referee: Niall Malone (Clare)

Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)

Live Streaming available via www.munster.gaa.ie

AIB Munster Club Junior Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Banner (Clare) v St. Kierans (Limerick)

Venue: Cusack Park Ennis at 1:15pm

Referee: Alan Tierney (Tipperary)

Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)

Live Streaming available via www.munster.gaa.ie

Sunday November 20th

AIB Munster Club Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Ballyea (Clare) v St. Finbarrs (Cork)

Venue: Cusack Park Ennis at 1:15pm

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary)

Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)

Live on TG4

AIB Munster Club Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford)

Venue: TUS Gaelic Grounds Limerick at 3:15pm

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)

Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)

Live on TG4

AIB Munster Club Junior Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Ballygiblin (Cork) v Colligan (Waterford)

Venue: Páirc Uí Rinn at 1:15pm

Referee: Joe Mullins (Clare)

Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)

Live Streaming available via www.munster.gaa.ie