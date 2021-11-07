WARNING: 'Make sure those chimneys are swept,' cold snap to hit Tipperary next week

File photo
An unsettled but milder few days ahead with a risk of some heavy rain Wednesday and Thursday, however weather models are not in agreement on the track of rain, says weatherman Alan O'Reilly.
He added: 'The longer term trends clearly show a signal for colder but more settled weather next week, a good time to check if that chimney was swept!'
