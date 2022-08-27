WEATHER WATCH: Mainly dry and sunny this weekend with scattered showers expected in places

High pressure dominating for much of next week; largely dry with good sunny spells and mostly light breezes.

Today

Mainly dry and sunny. A little cloudier over Connacht and West Ulster for a time with a little rain there. This will break up with sunny spells developing there. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees in light variable breezes.

Dry tonight with clear weather for most of the country, cloud will build overnight from the west with a little patchy light rain or drizzle there by morning. Some mist and localised fog patches will develop in light easterly or variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.

Sunday

Tomorrow, Sunday, will be mainly dry and sunny. In the afternoon there will be showers through Munster and the south Midlands, which may turn heavy. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees with a light, occasionally moderate easterly breeze.

Mostly dry with variable cloud though there will be some showers on Sunday night, mainly in the northeast where they will be heaviest. Mild and humid with temperatures not falling below 10 to 15 degrees in mostly light easterly breezes.

Monday

Good sunny spells and a lot of dry weather expected with just well scattered showers, though with the continued chance of a few heavy bursts. Highest temperatures of 18 degrees in parts of the east and northeast to 22 or 23 degrees in the west. Easterly winds will be light to moderate.

Another mostly dry and clear night. Temperatures not falling below 10 to 14 degrees in a light easterly breeze.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Largely dry with sunny spells and just a few showers. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, coolest along eastern coasts due to light to moderate onshore winds.