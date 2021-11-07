Search

07/11/2021

Tipperary music drama lovers can enjoy six nights of live entertainment

Tipperary music and theatre lovers are in for a spectacular treat with Music Theatre Academy Nenagh staging six nights of sizzling summer entertainment in August.

In conjunction with the Department of Arts, the global award winning company will stage an extravaganza of a variety show, Beats of the Elites, this August 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15 in Nenagh.

This show will cover all genres of music and dance including pop, rock, musical theatre, traditional Irish and soul, according to one of its co-ordinators Stpehanie Browne of MTAN.

This project will include professional performers Jessica Bray, Collie Hogan, Linda Fitzgerald and Shane Kelly, as well as world champions from Musical Theatre Academy Nenagh who were to represent Ireland at the World Championships of Performing Arts again in August 2020, and July 2021, both of which were cancelled.

The venue, an outdoor marquee with retractable sides situated in the Talbot car park, Kenyon Street, will be laid out in a Covid compliant format to a limited socially distanced audienc

Tickets are available at eventbrite.ie

