Castlefest: Tipperary festival postponed as lifting of restrictions comes just too late

The Government’s planned reopening guidelines for the live entertainments industry will come just two days too late for this year’s Castlefest.

The popular two-day family event was scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday in Nenagh Castle field, but has had to be postponed for the second year running as the expected lifting of restrictions next Monday comes too late.

Festival organisers had hoped that capacity at the all outdoor event would have been set at 500, but with local and national Covid-19 figures rising over the past few weeks, the attendance would have been severely curtailed.

This year’s event was to have featured Mike Denver, The Conquerors with Trudi Lawlor, Fran and Muriel, Nenagh Brass Band, Ormond Comhaltas and rising talent Aishling Rafferty from Knockshegowna.

The news has been met with dismay by fans, with many commenting on the Castlefest Facebook page.

The chair of Castlefest Committee, Cllr Hughie McGrath, in a statement, said that that setback was a “huge disappointment”, but the Government unexpectedly had not relaxed restrictions to allow for increased capacity, which, in turn, was too late for the event, given the safety, artist confirmations, planning, security and compliance adjustments that may have been needed.

“Unfortunately, this is out of our control and we would very much like to express our disappointment at having to change the dates. We will endeavour to replan our event later this year once additional clarity on festival capacity and compliance can be confirmed,” said Cllr McGrath