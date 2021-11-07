Search

07/11/2021

Tipperary literary festival features a galaxy of international authors

Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival committee members at the festival's launch in Lough Derg Yacht Club Picture: Odhran Ducie

tipperary star reporter

news@tipperarylive.ie

Despite the restrictions and limitations of the past year, the committee of Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival has been working continuously to be ready to bring the arts loving community of Tipperary a real live festival again this autumn.

The festival kicks off this Friday in Nenagh Arts Centre when Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen, better known as the popular Two Aislings, share their very own dedicated evening with Irish Times journalist Roisin Ingle.

"We are so happy to be in a position to host and support so many talented writers and performers after the challenges lockdown imposed on the arts sector in the last 18 months," said festival chair Geraldine McNulty.

The committee remained devoted to bringing together writers and audiences at unique and innovative events in the historic and intimate surroundings of Nenagh and Lough Derg, she said.

We are proud to present a packed programme, rich in imagination, designed to entertain, stimulate and excite you. We are delighted to introduce the best of our talented new young writers along with many household names.  We know they will delight, inspire and surprise you!’

This year’s festival includes The Aislings, Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen in their first event for the imminent Aisling & the City; historians and journalists Diarmaid Ferriter, Catriona Crowe and Susan McKay; novelists Eimear Ryan from Moneygall and Louise Nealon; nature writers Declan Walsh and Kerrí Ní Dochairtaigh and poetry and music from Aifric McGlinchey and Peter O’Toole.

For full details and bookings, log on to www.dnlf.ie

