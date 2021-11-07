Tipperary Parkinson's branch resumes activities amid much sadness

The Tipperary Branch of Parkinson’s Association of Ireland are delighted to announce the recommencement of activities for their members.

Nenagh Support Group will commence their exercise class with Marion Slattery on Monday, October 11, at 2pm and our voice exercises and singalong at 3pm with Sheelagh Chadwick in The Pastoral Centre, Church Road, Nenagh.

New members and recently diagnosed patients are always welcome to come and learn for yourself what Tipperary branch of Parkinson’s provide for its members in Nenagh Thurles and Clonmel.

Young Onset Parkinson’s members are invited to participate in Tipperary Branch activities.

To all our members who have lost loved ones during the past 12 months our deepest sympathies.

During the past 18 months, the Monday Club has lost six of our members to their families and friends our deepest condolences and it will be strange not seeing their friendly faces when we resume our classes on the October 11.

We will miss their quiet voices and friendly words of encouragement to us Volunteers.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis