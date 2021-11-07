Gala fundraising night will benefit Tipperary parents of premature babies

A major gala fundraising event is to be held in early December to raise funds for University Maternity Hospital Limerick Hospital.

The hospital is used by many expectant mums in north Tipperary as well as well as Clare and Limerick.

The event is being organised by Pauline Gabbett whose daughter, Grace, was born at just 29 weeks in 2018, weighing just 780g, or just over one-and-a-half pounds.

The gala night in the Clayton Hotel, Limerick in aid of Love, Grace's Place, will feature Ireland's Houdini, Steve Spade, with music by Tiny Giants, and a dj.

It will raise funds for accommodation for parents who have babies in the hospital's neonatal unit.



Pauline says that when her daughter, Grace, was born prematurely it was a "terrifying experience" as it was a complete unknown.

Grace spent 98 days in the NICU before coming home.

During Grace's time in hospital she was transferred to Dublin for three weeks for treatment.

While there, Pauline was provided with accommodation free of charge, which took a huge financial burden off her shoulders, but it made her think that Limerick cannot do the same for parents that have to use UMHL at time in their lives where the only focus should be on the health and wellbeing of the precious warriors, not where will they stay, will they be able to travel to there home and back in time and how will they afford a hotel, she said.

"During the lockdown the Clayton Hotel Limerick, were very generous in helping accommodate parents who needed somewhere safe and nearby to stay, and for that we are most grateful," said Pauline.

To give back, the Love, Grace's Place Facebook page was started in an effort to fundraise to facilitate accommodation for parents and eventually to find a permanent solution.

“We are honoured to play our part in hosting this wonderful event created by Pauline Gabbett in aid of the NICU at University Maternity Hospital Limerick. It is also wonderful to be able plan and host these events again all while raising much needed funds and raising awareness of the work done and all those plans in the pipeline. We are very much looking forward to the evening,” said Elaine Ryan, sales and marketing manager, Clayton Hotel Limerick.

For more details or to sponsor the Love, Grace's Place Gala event contact http://lovegracesplace.webador.ie or their Facebook page.

The event will take place on December 4th 2021, in the Clayton Hotel Limerick, at 6pm.