07/11/2021

Nenagh Players to give radio listeners a Halloween scare with The Monkey's Paw

The Players Players will present The Monkey's Paw on radio this bank holiday Monday

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Nenagh Players are delighted to present The Monkey’s Paw radio drama by WW Jacobs, adapted by Jeannette Jaquish and directed and produced by Nenagh Players member Ronan Dodd, which will be broadcast by TippFm next Monday, October 25, at 6.15pm

The Monkey’s Paw is adapted from a supernatural short story in which three wishes are granted to the owner of the monkey's paw, but the wishes come with an enormous price for interfering with fate.

The Nenagh Players production is directed and produced by Ronan Dodd with Anthony White on sound effects.

The cast are Pat Harrold, Mike McMahon, Stuart Andrew, Maggie Smith and Ronan Dodd.

The Nenagh Players would like to thank TippFm, Creative Ireland Community Grant Scheme, Tipperary County Council Arts Office and Peter Maher Music Production for helping them realise this project.

Don’t forget to tune in to TippFm Monday, October 25, at 6.15pm and get spooked for the Halloween season.

