Christmas Movie Quiz - How well do you know your festive films?
Everyone loves a good Christmas movie but how much do you actually know about your favourite festive films. Test your and your family's knowledge with these 50 teasers. The answers are below.
1: Who plays Buddy in the film ‘Elf’?
2: What name do the burglars give themselves in Home Alone?
3: Who provided the voice of Ebenezer Scrooge in the 2009 animated Christmas movie, “A Christmas Carol”?
4: In which Christmas movie does Buddy travel from the North Pole to New York to find his father Walter Hobbs?
5: Which English actor plays the villian in the first Die Hard movie?
6: In which film does Jim Carrey’s character try to ruin Christmas?
7: Which 2003 film features Billy Bob Thornton as a thief who disguises himself as a department store Santa Claus?
8: In which rom-com does the character Natalie fall in love with the British prime minister, played by Hugh Grant?
9: What is the name of the child that the story focuses on in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factor?
10: Which actor voiced several roles in The Polar Express?
11: What was Clarence the angel awarded for completing his mission in “It’s A Wonderful Life”?
12: How much did Kevin McCallister spend on room service in Home Alone 2?
13: Tim Allen played a msn who has to take Santa’s place, in which film?
14: In which comedy is Clark Griswold’s boss kidnapped and brought to Griswold’s house?
15: Which animated 1993 film follows the misadventures of Jack Skellington, Halloweentown’s pumpkin king?
16: Bill Murray plays a successful executive in which modern version of A Christmas Carol?
17: Joe Pesci stars as ‘Harry’ and Daniel Stern is ‘Marv’ in which comedy caper?
18: Who played Scrooge in ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’?
19: Vince Vaughn played Santa’s older brother in which 2007 film?
20: Die Hard takes place on Christmas Eve in which city?
21: What is the Mogwi who is given to Billy in Gremlins?
22: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad battle it out for an action figure in which film?
23: Who starred as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone?
24: Which film sees the paths of Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy cross when they become part of an elaborate bet?
25: Who is the first child to meet a sticky end in Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory?
26: Richard Attenborough plays Kris Kringle in which film?
27: Which film sees Kate Winslett and Cameron Diaz swap Christmas and meet new romantic partners in Jude Law and Jack Black?
28: In It’s A Wonderful Life, what is the name of George Bailey’s guardian angel?
29: Which animated film features the song Walking In The Air?
30: In Die Hard, what is the name of the building the terrorists take over?
31: What do the Kranks decide to do instead of having a traditional Christmas in Christmas with the Kranks?
32: When the lights on the house do not work, what gets used instead in Deck the Halls?
33: In Home Alone 2, which shop do the bad guys break into on Christmas Eve?
34: Where do Brad and Kate get trapped while traveling in the film Four Chritmases?
35: Who wrote the picture book that was inspiration for the 2000 film How the Grinch Stole Christmas?
36: Which Cheers actor provided the narration for the Disney movie, Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas?
37: In the 1946 film It’s a Wonderful Life, who plays George Bailey?
38: At what department store does Kris Kringle work in Miracle on 34th Street?
39: What is Father Christmas known as in The Nightmare Before Christmas?
40: Who plays the title role in the film, Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory?
41: What are the three rules that Billy is told he must obey in the film Gremlins?
42: What does a drunk Dan Aykroyd hide in his Santa costume in Trading Places?
43: Which Disney film do the creatures watch in the cinema in Gremlins?
44: Who narrated the film version of Dr Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas?
45: Perry van Shrike and Harmony Faith Lane are characters in which Christmas movie?
46: Which Irish actress plays the Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2?
47: What job did Hugh Grant just get in the film Love Actually?
48: Who are the people who make the sweets in Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory?
49: In Die Hard 2, what airport is John McClaine waiting at when terrorists take over?
50: And finally, how many Home Alone movies are there?
ANSWERS
1: Will Ferrell; 2: The Wet Bandits; 3: Jim Carrey; 4: Elf; 5: Alan Rickman; 6: How The Grinch Stole Christmas; 7: Bad Santa; 8: Love Actually; 9: Charlie Bucket; 10: Tom Hanks; 11: His wings; 12: $967; 13: The Santa Clause; 14: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation; 15: The Nightmare Before Christmas; 16: Scrooged; 17: Home Alone; 18: Michael Caine; 19: Fred Claus; 20: Los Angeles; 21: Gizmo; 22: Jingle All the Way; 23: Macaulay Culkin; 24: Trading Places; 25: Augustus Gloop; 26: Miracle on 34th Street; 27: The Holiday; 28: Clarence; 29: The Snowman; 30: Nakatomi Tower; 31: A ten-day Caribbean cruise; 32: Mobile phone lights; 33: Duncan’s Toy Chest; 34: San Francisco Airport; 35: Dr. Seuss; 36: Kelsey Grammer; 37: James Stewart; 38: Macy’s; 39: Sandy Claws; 40: Gene Wilder; 41: Keep them out of light; Keep them away from water; Never feed them after midnight; 42: A smoked salmon; 43: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs; 44: Anthony Hopkins; 45: Kiss Kiss Bang Bang; 46: Brenda Fricker; 47: Prime Minister; 48: Oompa-Loompas; 49: Washington Dulles International Airport; 50: Five (but only the first two are worth watching.
