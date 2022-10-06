Search

06 Oct 2022

POLL: Is the Government doing enough to support Tipperary families affected by the housing crisis

06 Oct 2022 4:15 PM

Yes

No

I don't know

A day rarely goes by that we don't hear about the housing crisis or the Government's strategy to combat it.

In September, the Department for Housing, Local Government and Heritage said a significant number of new homes had been built in Tipperary.

In the budget last week, more measures were brought in to tackle the cost of renting and buying nationwide.

Government claims Housing for All programme has delivered for Tipperary

However, reports of individuals sleeping on sofas, in cars and in tents across the Premier County are very common.

The average rent is €1,089, and the average house price is €225,771, according to the last Daft.ie reports.

Tipperary rents have risen more than 12% in a year according to new Daft report

So we want to hear from you.

Do you think the Government are doing enough to support families in Tipperary affected by the housing crisis?

