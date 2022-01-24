Search

25 Jan 2022

POLL: Which Tipperary jersey is the greatest of all time? You decide!

POLL: Which Tipperary jersey is the greatest of all time? You decide!

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Jan 2022 10:15 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

2019

2014

2010

2017

2016

2001

1991

1997

Tipperary announced a two-year deal with Nenagh based company Fiserv last week, and along with it came our first glimpse of the new Tipperary jersey to be worn this year.

There has been mixed opinions from the public, but what jersey would the die hard Tipperary GAA supporters choose as THE nicest geansaí ever worn by the Premier county.

Above, there are seven options to choose from. Try not to attach too much nostalgia to the jersey's, and vote for your favourite. May the best jersey win!

Breaking: Tipperary teacher jailed for rape and abuse of younger brother when a juvenile

Nenagh Ormond lose out in tight battle

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media