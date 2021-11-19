WATCH: Roscrea man's reaction to winning world title

Roscrea fighter Adrian Elbert saw off staunch opposition to win the title of Battle Arena World Welterweight Champion last week as the Sheehane native put on powerful display to bring Jordan Sood to the mat early in the second round, and the referee had to stop it with a minute remaining.
Elbert was ecstatic in the aftermath of the fight and was interviewed about the win shortly after being crowned World Champion. Skip to 0:50 on the video for Elbert's reaction. ^^ See video above ^^
