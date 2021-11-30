Tipperary hurler nominated for TG4 Goal of the Year

Max Hackett has been nominated for the TG4 Goal of the Year award after his effort for the Tipperary U20's in the Munster semi-final against Cork in July. See video above
The Moycarkey-Borris midfielder faces stiff competition from the likes of Kyle Hayes, Lee Chin, and Tony Kelly who have all been nominated for goals scored during the 2021 championship.
The competition is based on a public vote and people can place theirs at the following link: https://www.tg4.ie/ga/eolas/comortais/cuil-na-bliana-iomaint-2021/?contest=video-detail&video_id=135941
