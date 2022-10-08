Video: 'It might take years for the community to get over the devastation'

The chairman of the local St Michael’s GAA club said he had left the Applegreen service station in Creeslough just minutes before an explosion that has thus far claimed the lives of nine people.



Liam McElhinney has long since been involved with the St Michael’s club, who are housed in nearby Dunfanaghy, and was at his local shop in Creeslough less than an hour before the devastating blast, which took place at approximately 3:15pm on Friday. He admitted the tragedy might even take years to come to terms with for the local community.

“The lotto sellers from the [St Michael’s] club were just outside the shop beforehand,” he told BBC News this morning. “I had just left the shop myself at 2:30pm. It could easily have been me. It wasn’t my time I suppose.”

The Applegreen is the only shop in Creeslough and was particularly busy on Friday afternoon with passing traffic, the local schools finishing up for the weekend and its proximity to the Wild Atlantic Camp, which is a popular retreat.

“It might take years for the community to get over the devastation caused by an explosion in the town yesterday,” McElhinney added. “It was like something that you would see in a horror movie. You don't expect to see these things. The mood is very sombre, especially when there are young ones involved. It is a very sad day for the community.

McElhinney was speaking this morning before the death toll was later confirmed as nine. And although not publicly mentioning names at such a delicate time, he said some of those who passed were involved in the St Michael’s club.

“They are families involved with the club,” he added. “We as a community will rally around them and do everything we can for them. We can only hope and pray that we get through this together. We will continue to do all the best for the people who have suffered”

“It’s very hard to find a word. You’re just in total shock. It may take days, weeks and possibly years to recover from this. It would take a long time to get over this tragedy in a place like Creeslough.”