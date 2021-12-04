Emmet Place car park in Nenagh open to the public

The new Emmet Place carpark in Nenagh
The Nenagh Municipal District council has announced that the new car park at Emmet Place Nenagh is now open.
The car park consists of 17 spaces.
It is located behind Ger Gavin Home Interiors, on Sarsfield Street.
New car park at Emmet Place Nenagh is now open to the public. This is located behind House of Gifts and the 17 additional spaces will be a welcome addition to Christmas shoppers @Nenagh.ie @NenaghGuardian— NenaghMD (@NenaghMD) December 1, 2021
