29 Nov 2021

New visitor booking app launched in Nenagh hospital

Project lead, Bernadette Murphy, Director of Nursing, Perioperative Directorate, UL Hospitals Group

Project lead, Bernadette Murphy, Director of Nursing, Perioperative Directorate, UL Hospitals Group

UL Hospital Group has launched a new visitor booking app at Nenagh Hospital. 

The Visitor Booking App allows patients and women accessing maternity services to nominate the people they would like to visit. 

Once their details have been entered into the Integrated Patient Management System (iPMS), those people will be able to book their visit. 

Project lead, Director of Nursing Bernadette Murphy, said that while Covid-19 still presents challenges, the group recognises the importance of support from loved ones for patients. 

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve used technology in a positive way to help our inpatients maintain connections with their families and loved ones. This Visitor Booking App is the latest example of this, simplifying the manual processes that we have put in place for inpatients and their loved ones during the pandemic,” said Ms Murphy.

Today, the app has been initially launched in Nenagh, Ennis, St John’s and Croom Orthopaedic Hospitals.

A full launch of the app across UL hospitals is expected, but a date has not been confirmed. 

Limerick-based company Ingenium developed the app. 

UL Hospital Group says they are limiting patient visits to one per slot and ask visitors to keep visits to 30 minutes. 

In the app, visitors will fill in a Covid-19 questionnaire before their visit. 

Visitors will have their temperature taken at the hospital entrance, must wear face coverings and wash their hands while visiting the hospital. 

From today visitors must also show their EU Digital COVID Certificate, HSE COVID-19 Vaccination Record, or other proof of immunity before entering the hospital. 

UL Hospital Group says that staff on the wards are happy to assist with any questions visitors or patients may have about the app.

