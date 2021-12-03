Grace Maher from Moneygall wins Tesco's Got Talent for 2021

Grace Maher from Tesco Nenagh has been named the winner of Tesco’s Got Talent 2021.

Grace (20) from Moneygall is a student in performing arts at the University of Limerick and works in Tesco Nenagh.

“I was delighted to be honest when I won,” said Grace.

Tesco’s Got Talent is an annual talent competition for Tesco employees. This years event was judged by celebrity judges James Kavanagh, Tara Kumar, and Mark McCabe. The event is usually a big affair but it moved online last year due to public health restrictions.

“It was in a studio this year but I actually liked it because it was like a TV show. It was a good experience,” said Grace.

To enter the competition, Grace submitted a video of her singing Driver’s Licence by Olivia Rodrigo. She was chosen to become one of the 12 semi finalists, then one of 9 finalists.

Grace comes from a musical background taking inspiration from her mother and aunts. Her mother was a wedding singer and director of the local choir in Moneygall.

“There's a lot of singers in my family. So, I started out in the choir and singing solos in school and stuff,” said Grace.

She recorded her final song Easy on Me by Adel in Tesco HQ in Dublin, with the final held in Wicklow.

Grace’s dream is to perform full time but she is also interested in teaching and music therapy.