Burst water main may cause disruption to water supply in and around Nenagh today
Irish Water is reporting a burst water main that may affect services in various areas of Nenagh and its surroundings today.
The disruption may affect Tyone, Dolla, Silvermines, Kilkeary, Toomevara, Ballinaclough, Nenagh and surrounding areas.
The notice is in place until 3pm today, December 3.
A traffic management plan is in place for the duration of the repairs.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.