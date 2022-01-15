Nenagh's Mary Lynch raised over €6,000 for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association

Nenagh abseiler Mary Lynch and her niece Julie Twomey (Cork) have presented a cheque for €6,336 to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA).

Mary and Julie abseiled 190ft down the Generator Skyview Tower in Smithfield last October to raise money for the IMNDA.

Mary says she and Julie are pleased to have raised as much as they did.

"We were both delighted to have raised that amount, and a huge thanks to all those who helped," said Mary.

Mary and her family became involved in raising money for the charity after Mary's mother passed away from motor neurone disease in 1993.

Mary, who is now 72, previously abseiled from Croke Park in 2015 and 2019.

Last year's event at the Generator Skyview Tower was a "never been done before challenge," according to the IMNDA.

IMNDA PR and Communications Executive Derbhla Wynne said the IMNDA thanks Mary and Julie for their contribution.

"Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association would like to say a massive thank you to Mary Lynch who abseiled down the Generator Tower in Smithfield last Halloween along with her niece Julie Twomey. Mary is a veteran 'abseiler' as she took on the IMNDA abseil in Croke Park too. We would like to say a massive thank you to Mary & her niece Julie for raising €6,336," said Ms Wynne.

IMNDA supports people living with motor neurone disease and their families.

They provide assistance with equipment, counselling and information.

Four MND nurses provide phone support and home visits to registered clients.

They also provide funding for end of life care and home care grants.

"The services provided by the IMNDA will benefit greatly from this Abseil fundraiser overall as the event raised in excess of 30K. This will allow us to deliver the vital services to families that have been affected by MND. We are a small organisation, and we rely heavily on fundraising & donations from events like these. We would like to take this opportunity to thank both Mary & Julie for their courage in doing the event and for raising funds for IMNDA," said Ms Wynne.