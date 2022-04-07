Search

07 Apr 2022

Eggs-cellent Easter activities at Roscrea Library

07 Apr 2022 5:45 PM

Roscrea Library has announced a schedule of activities for children over the Easter break.

Children’s Storytime for 3-6-year-olds will be every Friday at 3.30pm except for Good Friday. 

The library asks that groups call ahead to ensure there is space. 

Children’s author and illustrator Mary Murphy will be at the library on Tuesday, April 12, between 11.30am and 2.00pm. 

She will provide interactive sessions specifically aimed at toddlers and pre-schoolers.

Mary Murphy has written and illustrated books such as Happy: A First Book Of Feelings, A Kiss Like This, Slow Snail, Mouse is Small, and her latest book Chirp! 

Attendance is free, but booking is essential for this event. 

Those with children interested in attending should contact 0505-22032 to book a space or for more information.

 Lego-Making Fun for 7-12-year-olds will take place on Wednesday, April 13 and 20, between 3.30-4.30pm.

Lego-Making fun is free, and Lego will be provided, but booking is essential. 

Local News

