The Haven Rescue are to host their first adoption day since 2020 in Nenagh

The Haven Rescue are to host their first adoption day since 2020
The Haven Rescue Tipperary are to host its first adoption day since 2020.
The adoption day will be held on Saturday, May 21, in Muddy Paws, Nenagh, From 11am to 3pm.
There will also be a raffle on the day.
The organisers say they have seen a surge in animals needing help since the pandemic.
The adoption day is an opportunity for anyone interested in adopting a pet to meet cats and dogs in need of new homes.
