Nenagh Deaths, May 13

Richard Dickie Carroll

Sprucehill, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Mercy Hospital Cork.

Pre-deceased by his wife Patsy, brothers Pat and Michael, brothers-in-law Martin and Jimmy Cunningham and Barry Lynch.

Deeply regretted by his loving children and 15 adored grandchildren, brother, sister, extended family members, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

House Strictly Private Please

Private removal from his residence on Thursday morning at 11.15am arriving in St.Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stcronanscluster.ie

Percy Draper

Ballyhall, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at Milford Hospice Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his parents Percy and May, brother Ben and sister Florence.

Sadly missed by his sisters Evelyn, Muriel and Gladys, brothers Victor, Leslie, George, Willie and Cecil, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday evening from 5.30pm with prayers at 7.00pm and removal at 7.30pm to Christ Church, Corbally (E53 KF64) for 8.00pm. Funeral Service on Friday afternoon at 2.00pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Hospice Care.

Please leave messages of condolence on the link below.

"The day thou gavest Lord has ended"

Debra Donnelly (née Cahill)

Towerhill, Borrisokane, Tipperary

Formerly of Guildford, Surrey, UK. Suddenly, on Tuesday, 11 May, in the care of the advanced paramedic team and staff of the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick.

Leaving behind her a large and loving community, led by her beloved husband and best friend Tom; children Emma and Tom and Tom's husband Vinícius; mother Vicky and her partner Seán; parents-in-law Norah and Jimmy; siblings Lisa, Seán and Simon and their partners James, Mo and Fiona; godsons Vincent and Byron; brothers and sisters-in-law and their partners; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, colleagues and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing on Saturday, 14th May, at Sullivan's Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane, from 12-2pm, followed by funeral Mass at 3 pm in SS Peter and Paul, Borrisokane. Burial at a later date. Family home private, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Please wear face coverings and no shaking of hands. Debra’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.