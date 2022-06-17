UPDATED: Irish Water lift the boil water notice on the Newport Public Water Supply
Irish Water and Tipperary County Council have lifted the boil water notice for the Newport Public Water Supply with immediate effect.
The notice was issued on June 12 as a precautionary measure due to elevated turbidity levels in the water.
Following the completion of remedial measures, the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results and in consultation with the Health Service Executive, Irish Water is advising customers that normal use can resume.
Ciaran Phelan from Irish Water said:
“Irish Water and Tipperary County Council wish to thank everyone for their patience, co-operation and assistance during this boil water notice, and we greatly regret any inconvenience caused to homes and businesses in the community.
The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available for any customers with questions.
