Tickets go on sale for All-Ireland minor hurling decider

Tickets are now on sale for Tipperary's All-Ireland minor hurling final clash against Offaly in two weeks time.
The game is fixed for Sunday July 3rd in Nowlan Park at 1.30pm, and with a capacity of roughly 25,000, tickets may be scarce with Offaly sure to travel in great numbers due to it being their first appearance at this stage since 1987.
Supporters looking to attend the final can purchase tickets by clicking here or visiting the ticketmaster.ie website.
