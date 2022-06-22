Nenagh gardaí are investigating arson attack that destroyed van in housing estate
The gardaí in Nenagh are investigating a case of arson after a van was burned out in a housing estate in the town in the early hours of Tuesday of last week.
Sgt Declan O’Carroll said the 2019 registered vehicle was destroyed in the incident.
Gardaí are seeking information from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time and are examining CCTV footage.
