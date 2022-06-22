Search

24 Jun 2022

New Strategic Policy Committee chairpersons elected at Tipperary County Council

New Strategic Policy Committee chairs elected at Tipperary County Council

Tipperary County Council, Nenagh

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

22 Jun 2022 11:45 AM

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Tipperary County Council has elected new chairs of the strategic policy committees (SPCs) at a recent sitting.

Fianna Fáil’s Imelda Goldsboro, Thurles MD is to chair the Economic Development and Enterprise Committee.

Fianna Fáil’s Kieran Bourke, Carrick-on Suir MD is to take over the housing committee.

Planning and Emergency Service is to be chaired by Fine Gael’s Michael Fitzgerald, Cashel-Tipperary.

Independent councillor Michael O’Meara, Nenagh MD will take on the infrastructure committee, which includes roads, transportation and water services.

Fianna Fáil’s Sean Ryan, Thurles MD will chair the environment and climate action committee.

Tipperary motorist is given suspended sentence over dangerous driving incident

Finally, Independent councillor Andy Moloney, Cashel-Tipperary will chair the community, culture and library services committee.

SPCs consist of councillors, business representatives, those in farming, environmental/conservation groups, trade unions and community and voluntary organisations.

Their role is to advise the council in development planning.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media