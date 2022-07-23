Search

23 Jul 2022

Ballymackey and Ardcroney soccer teams pitch in for charity match fundraiser

Arcroney players with Jamie Gilmour and Cllr Ger Darcy ahead of the Ann Gilmour memorial match to be held on Sunday, July 31

23 Jul 2022 12:00 PM

The Ann Gilmour Memorial Shield returns again this year and organiser Gary Toohey is hoping to raise more funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association with the charity soccer match between Ardcroney FC and Ballymackey FC.

“Last year we managed to raise €3,000 with less than 10 days’ preparation so we have to give massive credit to both Ardcroney and Ballymackey clubs for getting behind us and getting the game going,” said Gary.

He said that this year, they would love us to beat the €3,000 and Gary urged anyone who is free on July 31 to get down to Ballymackey for the game.

Ann Gilmour passed away from motor neurone in April 2016 and her husband, Jamie, wanted to do something in her memory and with his past association with Ardcroney FC and Ballymackey FC a soccer game was the ideal opportunity

Jamie has been a wonderful servant to north Tipperary soccer down through the years through his connections to Ardcroney and Ballymackey.

This year the game takes place on Sunday, July 31, in Ballymackey with kick off at 2pm.

There will be a raffle on the day with over a dozen spot prizes on offer and all proceeds will go to the IMNDA.
You can donate via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Gary-Toohey1, or pick up a sponsorship card; there will also be a bucket collection in Nenagh in the coming weeks.

