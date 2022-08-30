JOBS: Seven jobs available to apply for in Tipperary
Here are seven new jobs from across the Premier County.
Customer Assistant - Tipperary Town
Lidl in Tipperary Town is looking for a full-time Customer Assistant. The salary is €12.90 and there are several benefits included.
Catering staff- Cashel
Rockwell College is recruiting full-time catering staff in Cashel.
Salary is €11.61 - €11.75 an hour. Training is provided.
The closing date for applications is September 10.
Veterinary Office Administrator- Cahir
R & J Veterinary Sales is looking for a part-time office administrator for 19 hours a week.
Supervisor-Clonmel
Easons in Clonmel are recruiting a permanent supervisor.
Store Assistants- Various
Aldi is recruiting store assistants in Cahir, Carrick-on-Suir, Roscrea and Thurles.
Salary is €12.90 per hour - €14.90 per hour.
Sales Advisor- Cashel
Minogue's Furniture in Cashel is recruiting a Sales Advisor for 24 hours a week. The salary is €12.
Midwife- North and South Tipperary
The HSE is creating a midwife panel for North and South Tipperary. There are currently three open positions at Tipperary University Hospital.
The closing date for applications is October 28.
