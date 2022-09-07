Tipperary gardaí issue warning as drivers caught speeding in dangerous weather conditions
Tipperary Roads Policing Unit are asking people to slow down in the poor weather conditions today.
They said on social media that they had intercepted several drivers speeding on the M8 during a speed enforcement check.
A couple of drivers were travelling at 153km/hr.
Tipperary Roads Policing Unit said they issued fixed penalty notices to all speeding drivers.
A fixed penalty notice means three penalty points and an €80 fine.
