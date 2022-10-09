ROADS: Drivers should plan ahead when travelling to these areas of Tipperary from Monday

ROADS: Drivers should plan ahead in these areas of Tipperary from Monday
Tipperary County Council has announced temporary traffic management measures on the following roads starting Monday, September 10.
L-2211-1 Dunguib to Killenaule
Road drainage works will necessitate temporary traffic management on L-2211-1 Dunguib to Killenaule from Monday, October 10, to Friday, October 14.
Works will be carried out from 8am to 5pm.
Local access will be facilitated, and diversions will be in place.
L-3152 & L-4301 at XL101 Rail Crossing, Cappauniac
The L-3152 and L-4301 at XL101 Rail Crossing, Cappauniac, will be closed from 8:30am Monday, October 10, until 5pm on Thursday, October 13.
Local access will be facilitated while the following Alternative routes will be available.
R497 at XC133 Grange Level Crossing
The R497 at XC133 Grange Level Crossing will be closed from 5am on Saturday, October 15, until 12am on Sunday, October 16.
The following alternative routes will be available:
NOTICES STILL IN PLACE
R-660 Bowes Corner, Thurles
Stop and Go and one-way systems will remain in place on the R-660 Bowes Corner Thurles until December 2.
The measures are in place between 7am and 7pm.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.
N24 CARRICK-ON-SUIR
Traffic measures are currently in place on the N24 Carrick on Suir between 8am and 6pm until May 20, 2023.
This is to facilitate work between the 50km/h sign at either end of the town for approximately 3.5km.
THE N76 GRANGEMOCKLER
Stop-and-go traffic management is in place on the N76 Grangemockler until May 2023 from 8am until 6pm.
