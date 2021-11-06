Column: Good public transport which connects communities should not be a luxury

After last month's budget, there has been a renewed focus on public transport.

Not only because of the carbon tax increases but also because the budget coverage suggests the focus is on the cost of public transport and not the availability.

Minister Eamon Ryan's department has assigned €5.6 million to the NTA to put services in place according to the NTA site.

Now the National Transport Authority last week released a series of proposals for improving connectivity between towns across the country.

As somebody who makes this commute a few times a week for work, I am glad to see a regional proposal to connect Nenagh and Thurles through a Athlone to Clonmel service.

Though I wonder why there is no local plan?

I cannot understand why that is. Nenagh and Thurles are roughly 37km apart.

Currently, one bus service operates a route to and from Thurles.

That service is great, very efficient except its timetable does not allow for people to travel to and from college.

There is a rail line between Nenagh and Thurles, so you shouldn't need the bus at all, right?

But between the many changeovers, regular line work and the time it would take to travel, rail simply is not an option for many people.

Thurles is now a university town. There are two colleges, in fact.

And with the lack of student accommodation, surely the ability to commute would be essential.

Thurles may be unrivalled in its sports events, which is great for local people and the economy.

Nenagh is thriving, but the withdrawal of the Bus Eireann X12 service in January shows the public transport situation is precarious.

Carbon tax is supposed to encourage people to use alternatives to their cars.

The Green Party is in government, and there is a renewed focus on rural development.

A regular bus service seems like a fundamental requirement.

However, it is not just good enough to provide services, but we must retain those services so people can trust them.

One might argue that this is simply one or two towns, but is it?

You and I know about transport in Thurles and Nenagh because we are local and still for many people they may not realise the lack of public transport until they need it.

I wonder how many people have turned down jobs because they can't get to towns close by.

How many people have changed their college applications because they are neither guaranteed travel nor accommodation?

More people on the road is not good for our roads or commuters.

Many people don't drive because it is cost-prohibitive or for environmental concerns.

Public transport is not a luxury.

Good public transport connects communities.

Families visiting each other use it.

People use it for work, college and school.

Some people use it to get to medical appointments or to go to events.

But it would seem that transport in rural Ireland is often decidedly not public.

As to the cost, services that don't exist are free for all.