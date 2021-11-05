Search

05/11/2021

Referees confirmed for county hurling finals

Referees confirmed for county hurling finals

Philip Kelly will take charge of the intermediate decider

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

The officials to take charge of the club county hurling championship finals were confirmed last night.

Holycross Ballycahill and current Silvermines club man Conor Doyle will take charge of his very first county senior final as he will throw-in for the Dan Breen decider between Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore Castleiney. 

John Dooley of Thurles Gaels has been rewarded with the Seamus O Riain decider between Templederry Kenyons and Killenaule in what promises to be a great encounter.

Elsewhere, Ballinahinch's Philip Kelly will be at the helm for the intermediate final between Kilsheelan Kilcash and Moyne Templetuohy, while Knockavilla's Phil Ryan will whistle for the Junior A showpiece between Holycross Ballycahill and Skeheenarinky.

All matches are set to take place the weekend of the 12-14 of November.

