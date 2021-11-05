National Inpatient Experience Survey Open for North Tipperary

HIQA and the HSE are asking people in North Tipperary to give their inpatient care experience across the UL Hospital Group.

The National Inpatient Experience Survey is now open for North Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.

All patients over 16 years of age who spent 24 hours or more in hospital and were discharged during the month of September are eligible to participate.

HIQA’s Director of the National Care Experience Programme, Rachel Flynn, says the survey is essential for improving services.

“While a number of positive changes were identified and acted on in the previous National Inpatient Experience Survey, a lot more needs to be done. It is by listening and learning from the experiences of patients that we can bring about effective and sustainable changes across the healthcare sector,” said Ms Flynn.

The survey will examine not only treatment and care received but several other topics.

These include respect and dignity, access to family and friends and trust in the staff.

The survey will also ask about Covid-19 measures such as PPE.

This will be the first national inpatient survey since before the beginning of the pandemic.

Operational Director of Nursing, Nenagh Hospital, Cathrina Ryan, said the hospital had taken several steps due to the last survey in 2019.

“Listening to the needs of our patients and responding with solutions is fundamental to how we approach patient-centred care at Nenagh Hospital.

Following feedback from the 2019 survey, we made improvements in areas such as discharge planning and communications with the introduction of a patient booklet informing and empowering patients to ask the right questions of medical and nursing staff,” said Ms Ryan.

According to the Director of Nursing, Medicine Directorate, University Hospital Limerick, Declan McNamara, the hospital put in several measures to improve patient care during the pandemic.

These include virtual visits, a patient belongings hub and a virtual shop.

“We look forward to hearing directly from our patients about what is working well in our hospital and what areas of care we can work to improve.”

The survey can be completed online or by paper by December 17, 2021.

For more information, visit www.yourexperience.ie