Tipperary gardaí renew phishing warning after another incident in Nenagh
The gardaí in Nenagh are urging the public to be vigilant in relation to phishing related crimes after a local man had a “large amount” of cash stolen from his bank account within the past week after he replied to a text he wrongly believed had been sent by his bank.
