U21 North Tipperary hurling championships commence this weekend

20-11-2021 (Sat)
U21 A Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals
Roscrea V Lorrha Rovers in Roscrea 1.00
Toomevara V Borris-Ileigh in Toomevara 2.00
U21 B Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals
Newport V Borrisokane in Newport 2.00
Portroe V Kilruane MacDonaghs in Portroe 2.00
21-11-2021 (Sun)
U21 A Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Ballina V Kiladangan in Ballina 2.00
U21 B Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals
Silvermines V Ballinahinch/Templederry in Dolla 2.00
Burgess V Clonakenny/Moneygall in Kilcolman 2.00
Sean Naughton, Nenagh Olympic AC, receiving his County Tipperary Athletics Hall of Fame Award from Liam Hennessy, Athletics Ireland / European Athletics Council Picture: Sinead Ni Riain
