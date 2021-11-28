Temporary traffic management in Cloughjordan next week

Cloughjordan village
Tipperary County Council has announced road resurfacing works on the R490-17 Ballyhasty, Cloughjordan for next week.
A temporary traffic management plan will be in place on Monday, November 29 8am to Wednesday, December 1 at 5pm.
Local access will be maintained at all times.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.