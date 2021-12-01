Search

01 Dec 2021

New free public Wifi scheme live in Nenagh Town Centre

New free public Wifi scheme live in Nenagh Town Centre

New free public Wifi scheme live in Nenagh Town Centre

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Tipperary County Council has announced that free Wifi is now available in public places in Nenagh town.

The service is provided under the WiFi4EU initiative.

Wifi will be available in the following areas:

  • Nenagh Arts Centre
  • Kickham Street
  • Pearse Street
  • Michael Street
  • Kenyon Street
  • Silver Street

It will also be available in the Nenagh Town Park and the Leisure centre on the Dublin road.

On the Tipperary County Council website, Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, Cllr Michael O Meara, said:

"This is fantastic news for Nenagh Town, and it is just one of many examples of the great work that is taking place. Nenagh is very much open for business, and this initiative is important as we come into the key festive season for the retail sector.

This service is only possible thanks to the local businesses that have been very supportive of the project. The initiative, which has brought free Wi-Fi hotspots to the town, will improve digital connectivity for those visiting and shopping in Nenagh. Congratulations to everyone who was associated with this project."

The council intends the new Wifi to improve access to local information and contribute to digital inclusion and literacy.

District Administrator with Nenagh Municipal District, Rosemary Joyce, said:
"The Wifi4EU Initiative will increase the quality of life in our local community by facilitating access to essential services, for example, e-Health, e-education and e-Government, allow the creation of new digital inclusion offers, e.g. digital skills training, and promote the development of local small and medium-sized enterprises innovating in digital products and services in Nenagh Town."

Magnet Plus installed the Wifi service.

Minister of State Patrick O'Donovan visits Nenagh

The visit included a flood -risk briefing and a tour of the historic and cultural quarter.

Toomevara club legend recognised by Irish Sport body

Nenagh's new tourist office opens today

The office is open from 10am to 5pm Tuesday to Saturday

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media