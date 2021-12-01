New free public Wifi scheme live in Nenagh Town Centre

Tipperary County Council has announced that free Wifi is now available in public places in Nenagh town.

The service is provided under the WiFi4EU initiative.

Wifi will be available in the following areas:

Nenagh Arts Centre

Kickham Street

Pearse Street

Michael Street

Kenyon Street

Silver Street

It will also be available in the Nenagh Town Park and the Leisure centre on the Dublin road.

On the Tipperary County Council website, Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, Cllr Michael O Meara, said:

"This is fantastic news for Nenagh Town, and it is just one of many examples of the great work that is taking place. Nenagh is very much open for business, and this initiative is important as we come into the key festive season for the retail sector.

This service is only possible thanks to the local businesses that have been very supportive of the project. The initiative, which has brought free Wi-Fi hotspots to the town, will improve digital connectivity for those visiting and shopping in Nenagh. Congratulations to everyone who was associated with this project."

The council intends the new Wifi to improve access to local information and contribute to digital inclusion and literacy.

District Administrator with Nenagh Municipal District, Rosemary Joyce, said:

"The Wifi4EU Initiative will increase the quality of life in our local community by facilitating access to essential services, for example, e-Health, e-education and e-Government, allow the creation of new digital inclusion offers, e.g. digital skills training, and promote the development of local small and medium-sized enterprises innovating in digital products and services in Nenagh Town."

Magnet Plus installed the Wifi service.