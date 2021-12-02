Irish Water to repair burst water main in Portroe
Irish Water is to carry out repairs to a burst water main in Portroe today.
The notice is in place until 4pm today, December 02.
The disruption may affect Garranmore, Glencrue, Portroe and the surrounding areas.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
