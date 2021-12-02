Weekend North Tipperary GAA Fixtures - December 3rd-5th

County Tipperary
04-12-2021 (Sat)
Munster Club Intermediate Championship Quarter-Final
Drom & Inch V Portlaw in Templetuohy 1.30
Miller Shield Divisional Hurling
North Tipperary V Mid Tipperary in Boherlahan 11.00
West Tipperary V South Tipperary in Boherlahan 1.00
05-12-2021 (Sun)
Munster Club Senior Championship Quarter-Final
Loughmore Castleiney V Éire Óg Ennis in Cusack Park, Ennis 1.00
07-12-2021 (Tue)
County PPs U/19A Football Semi Final
Our Ladys Templemore V Cashel Community School in Templemore 12.30
Mid Tipperary
05-12-2021 (Sun)
Horse & Jockey Kia U21B Hurling. Preliminary Semi Final
Gortnahoe Glengoole V Thurles Sarsfields in Gortnahoe 12.00
North Tipperary
04-12-2021 (Sat)
North Tipp U21B Hurling Championship Knock Out Semi Final
Portroe V Borrisokane in Kilcolman 12.00
05-12-2021 (Sun)
North Tipp U21A Hurling Championship Knock Out Semi Finals
Borris-Ileigh V Roscrea in Toomevara 2.00
Nenagh Éire Óg V Kiladangan in Borrisokane 2.00
West Tipperary
04-12-2021 (Sat)
U/21 B Hurling Semi Finals
Golden Kilfeacle V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Bansha 12.00
Clonoulty Rossmore V Lattin Cullen Gaels in Solohead 2.00
South Tipperary
04-12-2021 (Sat)
U/21 B Hurling Championship
Fethard V St Patrick's in Monroe 2.30
05-12-2021 (Sun)
U/21 A Hurling Championship 2021 Quarter-Final
St Mary's V Skeheen/Clonmel Óg in Goatenbridge 12.00
